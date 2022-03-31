22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

6. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette Buy Now

Aquatic scents are a favorite among many, so it’s no surprise that Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean makes its way on our list. Inspired by the ocean’s depths, the fragrance opens with bright top notes of bergamot, pink pepper and artemisia.

The cologne shifts into slightly heavier notes of lavender, iris, sage and suede before settling on the ocean floor. Which, in this case, incorporates base notes of musk, Haitian vetiver, patchouli and caramel. The resulting scent is fresh, layerable and perfect for beach dwellers.

[$100; prada.com]

