Sponsored Content

22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum 
22
Courtesy image 7 / 22

7. Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum 

Buy Now

One of the newest cologne releases on this list, Ralph Lauren’s 2021 Ralph’s Club became an instant hit thanks to its everyday wearability. The fragrance’s main accords are aromatic and woody, with notes of lavender, clary sage, cedarwood and vetiver. 

Like most of Ralph Lauren’s fragrances, the scent is high quality and has great longevity. Despite the exclusivity suggested by the name, the cologne’s simple fragrance profile makes it a safe scent option for most men. 

[$115; ralphlauren.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style