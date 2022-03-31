22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

9. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Buy Now

Tobacco, vanilla and chocolate…oh my! You really can’t go wrong with any of Tom Ford’s luxury fragrances, but if you’re into warm, spicy scents that stay timeless, this one’s for you. Tobacco Vanille opens with a top note of tobacco leaf before segueing into middle notes of vanilla, cacao, tonka bean and tobacco blossom. After the sweet richness of tobacco fades, base notes of dried fruits and woods linger on the skin for hours.

[$270; sephora.com]

