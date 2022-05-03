Man in purple printed jacket
Photographs by Paul Storey

Style

Most Stylish Rain Jackets, Parkas, and Trench Coats for Men: Spring 2022

by Karen Shapiro

There’s nothing like the prospect of spring showers to make sure your style is on point. Here, we’ve put together the most stylish rain jackets, parkas, trenches, and boots to keep you protected from the elements.

Most Stylish Rain Jackets, Parkas, and Trench Coats

Get the look (above): Paul Smith Parka ($1,295; paulsmith.com); Iceberg Shirt ($400; iceberg.com)

Caucasian man wearing gray wool suit with overcoat
Paul Storey

Brunello Cucinelli Gray Wool Suit ($3,995; brunellocucinelli.com, 136 Greene St., New York, NY 10012); Buck Mason Crewneck Sweatshirt & Cotton Surplus Heavy Tee ($80 & $45; buckmason.com); Paul Smith Cotton Blend Overcoat ($1,025; paulsmith.com);

Caucasian man wearing oversized trench coat
Paul Storey

Salvatore Ferragamo Oversize Trench ($3,500; ferragamo.com)

Caucasian man wearing canvas jacket
Paul Storey

Dior Men Canvas Chore Coat & Giro Inglese Shirt ($3,400 & $1,300; dior.com)

Man wearing caped camo jacket
Paul Storey

K-Way Claudel 3L Camo Jacket (price upon request; k-way.us); Hunter Rain Boots ($98; hunterboots.com)

Caucasian man wearing beige jacket
Paul Storey

Belstaff V Racer Jacket ($395; belstaff.com); ONS Fulton Shirt ($98; onsclothing.com)

