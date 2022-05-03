There’s nothing like the prospect of spring showers to make sure your style is on point. Here, we’ve put together the most stylish rain jackets, parkas, trenches, and boots to keep you protected from the elements.

Most Stylish Rain Jackets, Parkas, and Trench Coats

Get the look (above): Paul Smith Parka ($1,295; paulsmith.com); Iceberg Shirt ($400; iceberg.com)

Brunello Cucinelli Gray Wool Suit ($3,995; brunellocucinelli.com, 136 Greene St., New York, NY 10012); Buck Mason Crewneck Sweatshirt & Cotton Surplus Heavy Tee ($80 & $45; buckmason.com); Paul Smith Cotton Blend Overcoat ($1,025; paulsmith.com);

Salvatore Ferragamo Oversize Trench ($3,500; ferragamo.com)

Dior Men Canvas Chore Coat & Giro Inglese Shirt ($3,400 & $1,300; dior.com)

K-Way Claudel 3L Camo Jacket (price upon request; k-way.us); Hunter Rain Boots ($98; hunterboots.com)

Belstaff V Racer Jacket ($395; belstaff.com); ONS Fulton Shirt ($98; onsclothing.com)

