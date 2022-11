Men’s Essential 7″ Shorts GET IT!

Having a pair of shorts like these in your life will make going for a run so much easier on you. So soft and stretchy with seams on the interior to reduce chafing, you’ll be able to kick it into a higher gear for a much better experience.

Get It: Pick up the Men’s Essential 7″ Shorts ($39; was $55) at Nathan Sports

