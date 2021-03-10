Deodorants have officially grown up, and there’s no reason to settle for the same old drugstore varieties anymore. Now, deodorants come in a wide range of contemporary botanical scents and, mirroring larger trends in personal care products, all-natural formulations, too. Instead of vague “cool sport” sticks, you can pick up a natural deodorant that incorporates ingredients like vetiver, eucalyptus, and sandalwood—and features packaging you might actually want to display on your bathroom counter.

Antiperspirant vs. Deodorant

Not all deodorants are antiperspirants. Only those that feature an aluminum compound, the ingredient that actually prevents sweating, can be labeled as antiperspirants. Deodorant, on the other hand, simply combats odor. Because of growing concern around the negative health effects of aluminum (though conclusive evidence still hasn’t been found), more brands have begun to tout aluminum-free deodorants.

Many of the new, more high-end deodorants on the market today use other ingredients to keep underarms dry, even if they won’t actually stop you from sweating. Tapioca starch and arrowroot powder are common natural moisture absorbers, for example. Baking soda is another key ingredient, but it comes with some controversy, too: It’s an effective deodorizer, but some find it irritates their skin.

Whatever your personal formulation preference, there are a multitude of natural options on the market, including many with sophisticated scents that’ll give your favorite drugstore stick a run for its money. We’ve rounded up a few of the most stylish options, ranging from refillable, sustainable varieties to luxurious deodorant balms and more.

Corpus Santalum Natural Deodorant

Corpus, with its distinctive packaging and perfume-worthy scents, has become more or less synonymous with high-end natural deodorants since it launched in 2018. Santalum offers a warm, woodsy scent with sandalwood, cedar, and amber, and it’s made with a tapioca starch-based formula to combat wetness.

Hawthorne Natural Deodorant

Hawthorne’s subscription model offers a fuss-free approach to grooming. Its natural deodorant is formulated with hydrating coconut oil, and it’s made with invigorating eucalyptus and arrowroot powder to fight odor and sweat.

Salt & Stone Vetiver & Sandalwood Natural Deodorant

Professional snowboarder Nima Jalali founded Salt & Stone in 2017 with the goal of creating products that aligned with his desire to live more in tune with nature. Salt & Stone deodorants are available in two formulations—one with baking soda and one without—and they include scents like this delectable smoky, woody blend of sandalwood and vetiver.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

It turns out hops aren’t only good for brewing beer—they can help you smell fresh, too. This natural deodorant uses aloe, hops, and a blend of botanicals (including peppermint and eucalyptus oils) to create a fresh scent and keep your underarms cool; kaolin clay absorbs excess moisture to keep them dry.

AKT The Onsen

British brand Akt evolved the deodorant from a traditional stick into a nourishing balm that can be applied with the brand’s applicator for a particularly luxurious experience. And though there’s no aluminum in the formula, the brand uses recyclable aluminum packaging. Try The Onsen scent for an invigorating mix of patchouli, citrus, and vetiver.

byHumankind Deodorant

byHumankind’s stick deodorant uses a base of baking soda, tapioca starch, and arrowroot powder for strong drying and odor-fighting qualities. The brand lets you customize your scent and packaging, and refills are available for just $12. We like the lavender-citrus blend, which stands out for its bright, herbaceous smell.

Disco Natural Deodorant

Disco also offers a subscription model for its straightforward take on skin and bodycare, but you can try any of its products before committing. The company’s natural deodorant uses eucalyptus to neutralize odor, tea tree oil to inhibit bacterial growth, and aloe to moisturize your skin.

Brickell Natural Deodorant for Men

A great pick to soothe your skin, this natural deodorant from Brickell uses coconut oil and vitamin E to combat irritation, while shea butter moisturizes your underarms and arrowroot extract neutralizes odor-causing moisture. It’s free of baking soda, and it’s available in three scents and an unscented version, too.

