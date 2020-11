The Art of Shaving After-Shave Face Mask Peppermint Scent GET IT!

When you put this on after a shave, you will help to rejuvenate the skin and leave it looking as fresh as possible.

Get It: Pick up The Art of Shaving After-Shave Face Mask Peppermint Scent ($36; was $45) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!