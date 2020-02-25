Need A New Pair Of Spring Pants? Head On Over To Todd Snyder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It may be hard to see it in the middle of the chilly winter season, but spring is just around the corner. And with spring within reach, that means it is time to start getting a new wardrobe in order. Heavy winter clothes are not going to be comfortable in the spring sun. If you wanna get a jump on the spring season, head over to Todd Snyder to pick up this amazing pair of Slim Fit Tab Front Stretch Chinos.

A good pair of chinos can make for a great purchase because you can wear them any season. But the Slim Fit Tab Front Stretch Chinos make for a great pair of spring pants because of how relaxing and durable they are. The light color design makes for a wonderful addition to any attire that works during the spring.

You’ll feel the comfort of the Slim Fit Tab Front Stretch Chinos once you put them on. That’s because of the 97 percent cotton/3 percent elastane blend that they were made with. That cotton makes it really soft on your skin and allows them to breathe so you never feel too warm in the sun.

That material blend gives the Slim Fit Tab Front Stretch Chinos their comfort and it also gives it their durability. That elastane gives it a stretchability so you are never constricted during the day. It also helps to keep it intact for as long as you own them.

Once you pick up a pair of the Slim Fit Tab Front Stretch Chinos, you will have a pair of spring pants that will last you all year long. Going to work or heading out with friends, these pants will put the finishing touches on any outfit you deem worthy this spring. So head on over to Todd Snyder and get a pair now.

