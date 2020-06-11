Need A New Pair Of Work Shoes? Then Zappos Has You Covered

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the world slowly starts to open back up in America, that means a lot of guys are heading back to work. So now might be a good time to get some new work clothes. And if you work a physical job, then you might want to pick up the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes.

That’s right. Timberland doesn’t just make legendary boots. With these Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes, you get the comfort and flexibility of shoes with the sturdiness and protection of a pair of boots.

Work boots may be good for some jobs, but others need a little more flexibility than a pair of boots can offer. That’s where the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes come in. Right off the bat, the most obvious benefit for the working man is the safety toe feature.

The safety toe feature on these shoes has no metal in it. It is made with a CarbonShield Nanotechnology so your feet (and especially your toes) are safe from any falling objects. And since there’s no metal in there, the shoe has a little more flexibility to it for your working needs.

Another added benefit that the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes has is that they help to fight odor. You shouldn’t have to worry about these shoes getting all stunk up thanks to the antimicrobial mesh lining.

Of course, the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes wouldn’t be all that great if they weren’t comfortable. And they really are. The soles absorb shock to relieve stress from your feet, sending energy back to your foot so it never gets fatigued while you’re working

Your feet will be comfortable all day thanks to the soles adding a ton of support and stability to the proceedings. You won’t have to worry about rips or abrasions thanks to the material used on the midsole. And the sole is slip, oil, and heat resistant up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit. All jobs should be easy with these shoes on.

If you want to go back to work with some new shoes, the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes are for you. Comforting your feet while protecting them in such a stylish looking package. And at this sales price, who can say no?

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO Reaxion Composite Safety Toe Work Shoes ($115; was $130) at Zappos

