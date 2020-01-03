Need A New Parka This Season? Macy’s Has You Covered

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Winter isn’t going to end anytime soon. We are smack dab in the middle of this long and brutally cold season. If you still, somehow haven’t picked up any new items yet to make the winter season easier on you, Macy’s has you covered. Because this amazing Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka is heavily discounted for the next few days.

A parka may not be the most pressing piece of fashion you need to get right now, depending on where you live. But sooner or later, most of us are going to be neck-deep in brutal winter conditions. A parka is made to stand up to the most brutal conditions. Below freezing temperatures and harsh snow storms. And this Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka is no different.

The Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka is mostly made out of polyester. That helps to give it the insulation to keep you nice and warm while also keeping the moisture out during a storm. The shell also has cotton in it to give it some softness while you wear it as it also adds more insulation. And the hood has a faux fur lining to give your head an extra layer of comfort and protection.

If you need a new jacket to make the upcoming brutal winter season bearable, you really can’t go wrong with the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka. It is a heavyweight piece of fashion that is made to withstand the elements while giving you plenty of comfort. This is an amazing item that can be yours for sixty percent off if you buy it before the end of the day on January 4. Act now while it is still available.

Get It: Pick up the Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka ($150; was $375) at Macy’s

