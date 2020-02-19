Need A New Winter Jacket? Backcountry Has The Sale For You

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The winter is still going strong and that means there are plenty of days ahead of us where the cold will be unbearable. You are gonna need a heavy coat. But those kind of jackets can be pretty pricey. But if you head over to Backcountry, you can pick up the amazing North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III for a great price.

When it comes to a heavy winter jacket, you will want it to be made as well as The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III. This is made with multiple layers of polyester, which will give it plenty of insulation. It will also make the jacket very successfully waterproof. The lining of this jacket is also stuffed with down insulation to give it an even greater sense of insulation.

Insulation is the top priority when it comes to a good winter jacket. But the aesthetics shouldn’t be ignored either. And they aren’t with The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III. This is a good looking coat. The greys and the blacks really pop, fitting in with most winter outfits. And the faux fur lining around the hood, you get both insulation and fashion.

If you head over to Backcountry now, you can save 40 percent on The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III. That brings this coat down to a really great price that makes it too good to pass up. While the winter is still kicking, you should pick up one of these bad boys now, while you can.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III ($179; was $329) at Backcountry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!