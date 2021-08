Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Pant in Japanese Windowpane Cotton GET IT!

These pants are pretty comfortable. You won’t believe how comfortable they are, even in a slim fit. Just so breezy, yet no less stylish. Perfect for an event that calls for a lighter color scheme.

Get It: Pick up the Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Pant in Japanese Windowpane Cotton ($80; was $148) at J.Crew

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!