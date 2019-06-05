Slip On These New Allbirds Summer Colorways Before They’re All Gone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





News flash! Allbirds just dropped four new summer colors. If you haven’t yet sunk your feet into the soft, breathable glory that is all-wool Allbirds, here’s a rare opportunity to do so while still being a trendsetter. If you’re already an Allbirds advocate, then this is your chance to stand out from the flock.

The Shoreline Collection features four new coastal-inspired colorways that are ideal for summertime. And they’re in styles that are awesome for warm weather fun. They cost the same as standard Allbirds—but these Limited Edition colorways will fly off the shelves. So if you’re on the fence, you’d better hop on over it, and quick.

Tide Pool

This fresh aqua colorway is reminiscent of cool blue pool water, and makes us want to signal for the cabana boy to bring us another mimosa. It’s available in Allbirds’ original Wool Runner and high-topped Tree Topper, and also in the casual Tree Skipper ($95, above). It’s a laced summer slip-on, perfect for kicking off and relaxing in the chaise.

Sunkissed

Hot August nights and slow summer sunsets call for a smoldering colorway, and the Sunkissed delivers. It’s available in four Allbirds styles, including Wool Runners, Tree Skippers, Tree Toppers, and the breathable Tree Runners ($95, above). You can get it with a matching sole, but we rather like the contrast of the light grey here.

Dolphin

Just because the sun is bright and hot doesn’t mean your shoes have to be. Stay cool, calm, and collected in this subdued, classy colorway. It’s only available in Allbirds’ original Wool Runner style ($95, above), and only with the color-matched sole. But don’t let the fabric scare you; 100 percent natural Merino stays cool when it’s hot, and warm when it’s cool. And it’s totally suited for year-round wear—even to the office.

Whitecap

This icy blue can chill the vibe at any summer gathering. It’s also available with the summer active Tree Runner sneaker ($95, shown at top), but we’ll take it paired with Allbirds also-chill, lace-less summer Tree Loungers slip-ons ($95, above). Perfect for when you have a drink in your hand and your toes in the sand, just like Diamond Dave.

Remember, these fresh Allbirds colorways won’t last—they rarely do, but because these are so perfectly summer-suited, do yourself a favor and jump on this. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to add a free all-wool Allbirds beer koozie to your shopping cart. Once you add a pair of shoes, the $10 price tag drops right off, automatically.

