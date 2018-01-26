



New Balance and J.Crew have teamed up once again on a shoe collaboration—and this time it’s inspired by our National Parks . Two colorways of the New Balance 998 are available today: one that takes its cues from Death Valley and another inspired by Crater Lake in Oregon.

Photographers Bryan Daugherty and Caleb Diaz were sent to shoot the kicks in the habitats that inspired them. The Crater Lake 998 comes in an icy blue adhering to the current snowy surroundings in the park. The Death Valley shoe is set in dusty, earth tone browns representing the dry DV landscape. The colors are the only updates to New Balance’s classic running shoe, so if you’ve worn the 998 before, you can expect the same comfort—and a lot more style.

The shoes retail at $180, and $10 from the proceeds of each pair sold will be donated to the National Park Foundation.

The two shoes are available for a limited time in select stores and at jcrew.com.