New Reebok x Good Company Collab Reimagines a True Classic





Reebok has collaborated with New York-based streetwear label The Good Company to reimagine the classic NPC UK tennis shoe as part of a new capsule collection, and it’s a worthy successor to its OG forefather.

The archetypal white leather NPC UK, aka the “Newport Classic,” first came out in the ‘80s and became the standard sneaker for everyone from tennis pros to gangster rappers to actual gangsters — the notorious mob boss John Gotti slipped on a pair before turning himself in to the feds back in 1986. The Reebok x The Good Company ($110) iteration has a striking two-tone blue suede upper, a tan gum rubber outsole and custom gold embroidery. It also includes a die-cut EVA foam midsole for shock absorption and a leather lining.

The Good Company, which has a storefront in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and was launched by West Coast transplants Kumasi Sadiki and Quinn Arneson in 2012, has been quietly making a name for itself as much for its art shows, concerts, and welcoming aura as for its clothing and collaborations. The rest of the capsule collection includes a matching navy blue tracksuit, a crossbody duffle bag, a sky blue ball cap with an adjustable leather closure, and t-shirts.

You can pick up a pair of the shoes now online at Reebok’s website. The rest of the collection drops this Friday on The Good Company’s website, in stores, and elsewhere online.

