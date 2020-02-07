Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 is a new year, and you’re working hard at building a New You. You’re hitting the gym, sweating off those holiday pounds and trimming your body. You’re gonna look good in 2020! But if you go through all this trouble to lose weight, don’t waste your hard work by wearing last year’s now-baggy suits. Show off that sculpted physique in this slim-cut Kenneth Cole suit. Right now, you can get it for 74 percent off its regular price.

Normally $395, right now it’s ours for just $100. You cannot afford to pass up this deal.

It’s an Undeniable Deal on a Kenneth Cole Suit to Show Off Your 2020 Physique

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Slim-fit Suit (was $395, now just $100) is designed to move when you do. It’s fashion-forward, travel-smart, and tech-savvy. Performance stretch fabric provides optimum mobility, superior comfort, and maximum range of motion. And a hemmed 32″ pant means it’s ready to wear.

Speaking of ready to wear, this suit is definitely calling our name. Normally priced at $395, through Saturday, February 8 it’s slashed 74 percent—to an astonishing $100.

That’s nearly $300 off! What an amazing deal on an undeniably great-looking suit. It comes in sizes 36 to 48, in Short, Regular, and Long cuts to suit any man. At this price, we can afford to get a couple.

And it comes in multiple colors to suit you for any occasion:

Why waste your hard work by wearing last year’s baggy suits? Get a suit that’s as trim and fit as you are in 2020, and pick up one (or two) of these Kenenth Cole suits today.

This sale ends at midnight on February 8. So don’t dawdle; get over to Macy’s today and grab it before it’s too late.

And while you’re there, get a little something for your sweetheart. As a Valentine’s Day special at Macy’s, you can get an adorable .10 carat diamond sterling silver pendant necklace for just $30! A $200 value, it’s certain to brighten her Valentine’s Day. And, you get a new suit in the deal.

How can you pass this offer up? A travel-friendly, stretch Kenneth Cole suit for just $100, and a Valentine’s diamond heart necklace for just $30. But this deal only lasts until midnight ET on Saturday, February 8.

Don’t waste all your hard work in the gym. Pick up a suit that shows off your physique. Get this Kenneth Cole suit today, save nearly $300, and move into 2020 like the New Man you are.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!