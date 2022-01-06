New Year, New You With the Help of Under Armours Great Selections

Project Rock Training Glove GET IT!

When you lift at the gym, you’d be best served having these gloves on. They’ll make it so you don’t get blisters or anything, making sure no pain erupts in your hand. That’ll give you more of a drive to lift more.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock Training Glove ($31; was $40) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!