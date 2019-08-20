The Nisolo End of Season Sale Has Great Deals on Sandals, Chukkas, Boots and More

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A great pair of shoes can truly make an outfit. You want your shoes to look and feel expensive—regardless of how much we actually spent on them. The fastest way to pricy-looking footwear is by opting for soft, buttery leather. A leisurely look can be dressed up with a pair of leather sandals (as opposed to nylon or rubber) and a pair of leather dress shoes can last years, if not decades.

Not all leather is crafted equally, however. A good pair of leather shoes needs to undergo a break-in process, plus the leather itself needs to be sourced from natural, luxurious leathers. Bonus points if it’s crafted by hand, not a machine, and that the leather retains some of its natural markings and variations. Nisolo shoes check every single one of those boxes.

Each Nisolo shoe is made from the finest leather. It’s meant to be durable and sturdy, so it lasts season after season, year after year. There are dress shoes and casualwear and boots in stock. And right now, Nisolo has several of the fan-favorite styles marked down for the End of Summer sale. The discounts are too steep to ignore.

Check out some of the best styles on sale at Nisolo below.