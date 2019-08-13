Humid Weather Is No Match for These “No Sweat” Pants

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While the DU/ER Relaxed No Sweat Pants are designed to not look out of place at work or at a more formal event, they are made with the comfort of a pair of sweats. So not only are these pants going to make going to work in the heat feel comfortable, but they will also work out well in any season and any situation. Whether we’re going to the gym after, or perhaps meeting some buddies for happy hour after, these pants are versatile, comfortable and look great no matter what they’re worn with.

All of this is made possible due to the N2X No Sweat fabric, which is made from an exclusive weave of fibers. This fibrous weave manages to have the natural touch of cotton with the flexibility of spandex and the moisture-wicking properties of eucalyptus derived from TENCEL. That flexibility gives it a durability that can’t be found in any regular dress pant. Even without the moisture-wicking capabilities that keeps the sweat off and the odor away, this is a pair of pants that would be a priority for any man looking to add to their wardrobe.

Don’t just take our word for it—reviewers also attest to the fact that the Relaxed No Sweat Pants are made for comfort and style. 93 customer reviews thus far have yielded 4.6 star rating out of 5. One reviewer noted that they “feel like wearing your most comfortable sweats at the office but looking good while doing it”. Another review praises that “they go well with almost anything”. Someone else says that “these have become my go-to for the summer.” Another insists that they are “very comfortable” and loves “the complexity of the color”. They also come in six different colors, perfect for any outfit or occasion.

The N2X No Sweat fabric ensures that even the most grueling and sweaty commute doesn’t wear you down. Wear them out to any situation, be it work or social. Even the hottest day doesn’t stand a chance against these top-rated (and supremely comfortable) sweats.

Get It: Pick up the Relaxed No Sweat Pant ($129) at DU/ER.

