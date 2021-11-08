When you think of dive watches, you most likely imagine something sporty, utilitarian, and maybe even a little on the chunky side. Something like TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer Professional 300 Night Diver or, if you a true fan of the genre, a Doxa Sub 300 Carbon might come to mind. The new NOMOS Glashütte Club Sport Neomatik 42 Date Blue doesn’t look like either of those watches. It’s thin, sleek, and won’t weigh down your wrist, but with its robust water resistance and sturdy case, it’s fit for all kinds of adventures—on land or in the water. And with its new blue dial and sunburst finish, it looks especially sharp no matter where you take it.

The companion to the Club Sport Neomatik in black, the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Date Blue features a polished 42mm stainless steel case that largely stays out of the way. The centerpiece is the large galvanized dial, now finished in blue with an eye-catching sunburst finish (meant to evoke light filtering into the ocean). Turn it sideways, and you’ll notice the watch is exceptionally thin and lacks the chunky bezels and buttons that distinguish other dive watches. Instead, there’s just a simple side-mounted crown, and the pared-down case flows almost seamlessly into the stainless steel bracelet, which was designed specifically for this watch. The bracelet fits snug against the case for a streamlined look, and the bracelet itself features contrasting matte and polished links for added visual interest.

Aesthetics aside, the NOMOS Club Sport was built to perform. The case is rated for water resistance down to an impressive 300 meters (or 1,000 feet, as noted on the dial), and the white hands are coated with blue Super LumiNova for superb legibility below the waves. For added safety, the crown comes with a bright red ring on its stem. If you see the ring, you need to screw it down further to prevent water from entering the watch. Although it might not look like a tool watch, it has the robust construction to stand up to unforgiving environments.

Underpinning all that performance is some fancy engineering: The DUW 6101 movement is made in-house by NOMOS Glashütte. It has an exceptionally thin design (it’s just 3.6 mm high, according to the watchmaker), which allows for a notably thin case. Its small size also ensures it’s well-protected from the elements.

Need a dive watch that won’t look out of place at the office? This one’s certainly worth a try.

[$3,960; nomos-glashuette.com]

