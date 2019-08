Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker GET IT!

It rare for a pair of sneakers to be so well crafted and designed that they could pass for dress shoes. These Cole Haans pass that test. Gorgeously made leather sneakers that can’t be passed up in this sale.

Get It: Pick up the Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker ($90; was $150) at Nordstrom.