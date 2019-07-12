Our Top Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For trendsetters, fashionistas, and style influencers, this is one of the best shopping days of the year. Today is basically Black Friday in summer for fashion trendsetters and style influencers, because the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 12 at 12:30pm EST.

Starting today and through August 4, Nordstrom is cutting prices on virtually everything in the store and sitewide, with a particular focus on name brands like Hugo Boss, Rag & Bone, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tumi, Ted Baker London, etc. We’re talking major deals on luxe brands, and amazing bargains on everything else, including an awesome selection of gear from hot brands like Patagonia, Topman, BP, Nike, Ray-Ban, adidas, Bonobos, and many, many more.

There is a huge, amazing bonus—if you can make it happen. Technically, the sale doesn’t open to the public until next Friday, July 19. But starting today you can get early access to the choicest items for the next seven days—if you have a Nordstrom card. If you need one, you can sign up here, free.

Get over to nordstrom.com, log in or sign up for an account, and link your Nordstrom credit card. Now you can access all the amazing deals and fantastic bargains way before anyone else.

And be sure to sign up for The Nordy Club, so you can earn points with every purchase. Another advantage of having a Nordstrom credit card? You earn 3x’s points with every purchase, even during the Anniversary Sale. That’s a huge perk. You even get $100 in alterations benefits, which might come in super-handy.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The sale runs in two phases. Early access starts today—Friday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. EST. But remember: only Nordstrom card members are eligible.

For everyone else, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins on Friday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m. EST and lasts through midnight on Sunday, August 4.

What’s On Sale?

The Anniversary Sale is a real opportunity to stock up your wardrobe with staples and quality basics that will last over multiple years and seasons. We’ve loaded up on fall essentials like chukkas, coats, and jackets; fleshed out our suit with fresh blazers and dress shoes; and scored amazing deals on sweaters and pullovers, boots, and winter coats.

The key is to avoid the trendy items, and keep your focus on classic, versatile staples that will last for many years and seasons to come.

Here are a few selections from the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale we’ve got our eye on.