Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Back! Winter Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss

True, we’re all a bit OD’d on sales and deals right now. But listen: You’ve spent the last month or so buying anything and everything for everyone but you—so now it’s time to treat yourself. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is one we almost never miss, because we get clothes and gear we really want at prices we can still afford.

Unlike clearance sales and end-of-season blowouts, the Half-Yearly Sale takes place smack in the middle of summer and winter, so we can still get our hands on the coolest trends currently happening—as well as core gear we know will live in our closet for years to some: coats, gym gear, work clothes, swim trunks, boots, luggage, etc.

And as far as department stores go, Nordstrom is always a solid choice, because the store just gets right what other department stores can’t: The quality is (almost) always excellent, the selection is (almost) always vast, and shipping and returns are always—always—free.

But we get it. You don’t have the time or inclination to browse literally thousands of sale items (nearly 9,000 as of press time) marked down 50 percent off or more and besides—you’re absolutely over shopping for a while. Like I said, we get it.

So check this out.