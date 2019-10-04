Not Ready for Bulky Jackets? Stay Warm With This Lightweight Vest

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Layering is going to be a lot more prevalent now that the fall is here. Winter isn’t that far away either. So bundling up and getting some great fashion choices in while staying warm is going to be all over. And why not? It’s going to start getting chillier and chillier. The items that are going to be worn now will not be the same choices worn even a month ago.

One of the new kinds of items that can be worn in this new season is a vest. Obviously the vest isn’t going to be worn on its own. Wearing a vest as the top layer, above a buttoned-up flannel or something similar is a great look for the fall. Not all top layers need to be so heavy like a winter coat or even lighter fare like a denim jacket or hoodie. A vest like the Walden Men’s Lightweight Down Vest at Triple F.A.T. Goose is going to be a great choice for any guy looking to add some variety to their closet.

Just taking one look at the Walden Men’s Lightweight Down Vest is all one needs to do to make somebody want to grab this vest up. Seriously, look at it. That is just a timeless looking piece of clothing. It looks like the kind of vest that has been around forever. Taking a look at it and realizing that there isn’t a vest like it in the closet already will feel like a big mistake has been made. But this kind of fashion oversight is one that can be easily rectified.

Not every vest is designed for all sorts of environments. Plenty of them are made for fashion and a night on the town. But the Walden Men’s Lightweight Down Vest is perfect for outdoor excursions and for city living. It can bounce between the two worlds with ease. This vest looks natural out in the woods on a hike and it will look just as natural out to eat with a special someone on a windy night.

The fall isn’t going to always call for the heaviest clothing. Just something a little padded to add some cover to the body. Nothing crazy. The Walden Men’s Lightweight Down Vest fits the bill perfectly. It’s very breathable so it won’t become overbearing. It’s padded with white duck down to make it a really soft and comfortable fit. This thing can be worn at any time, that is how comfortable it is. But the fall season will become a lot more interesting with this bad oy on. People will notice it.

Everybody has different tastes and different needs. Some folks don’t like a heavy coat. Some just naturally run a bit warmer than most so they won’t need a heavy coat in the fall. Within that, there are just going to be plenty of days where a heavy coat won’t be needed at all. For whatever practical reason one can have, the Walden Men’s Lightweight Down Vest really can’t be beaten. Even if there isn’t a practical reason, the aesthetics of this great looking vest is all one needs to justify such a purchase. Grab one now and layer up for the fall in high style.

