Now is the Perfect Time to Pick up The 10″ Resort Short From Rhone

The summer is here and that means it is shorts season. Going out into the sun when the temp is blaring can be a real pain with shorts helping ease that tension just a bit. But you want to have the right pair of shorts for the right situations. And the 10″ Resort Short is great to have in many situations this summer.

For one, the 10″ Resort Short is a good-looking pair of shorts. You got 3 very earthy color options to work with, which makes them fit in quite well at the office. But they also fit in with your beach outfit or your going to the bar outfit. Either way, you got options during your day.

Another big reason why we love the 10″ Resort Short is that they are super comfortable. They look like they may be a bit stiff but in actuality, they have really good mobility and stretchability to them. That way you can move about in your day without any discomfort at all. You may not want to run a marathon in them, but you’ll always feel at ease in them.

Comfort can also be found in the fact that these are incredibly quick drying. Summer heat brings out the sweat and that can make things a bit iffy on you if you show up somewhere drenched. But these will help keep the sweat from becoming overbearing, even helping to add a bit of a breeze as the sweat evaporates off these shorts.

There’s no reason we can think of why you shouldn’t have the 10″ Resort Short in your life. Stylish and comfortable in equal measure, these are shorts that make the summer more comfortable and enjoyable. So pick up a pair or two right now and make sure the rest of your summer is taken care of.

Get It: Pick up the 10″ Resort Short ($98) at Rhone

