Now Is The Time To Pre-Order These New Cariuma Sneakers

When you’re looking to pick up some new shoes, there are many outlets you can check out. But one of the best out there has to be Cariuma. Shoes that are stylish and comfortable with an environmentally friendly bent. And there are always new shoes getting added to the store. Shoes that you would be wise to pick up when you can. Like these soon to be launched Catiba Pro High Sneakers.

If you’re looking for a great pair of casual shoes, these Catiba Pro High Sneakers are the ones for you. Cariuma always knows how to make some of the most appealing looks sneakers out there. They’ve got a classic skater look made from ethically sourced materials, made in ethical factories to make sure you aren’t destroying the world by improving your style.

Comfort is always high with the shoes from Cariuma and these Catiba Pro High Sneakers are no different. Those materials that give it their great look also give them their great comfort. They breathe like a dream, so your feet won’t end up feeling stifled. They aren’t going to be too tight. Memory foam enhanced insoles give your feet the sensation of walking on a cloud. And the outsoles have a strong grip, so you don’t need to worry about slipping when you’re walking around.

As usual with Cariuma, the environment is a top priority. And that is true with these Catiba Pro High Sneakers. Now just from the way they’re made. But also because when you buy any pair of sneakers from the Cariuma store, 2 trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest. So you’ll not just be improving the look of your wardrobe, but you’ll be doing the world a big favor as well.

Right now, you can pre-order the Catiba Pro High Sneakers. The latest they are going to be shipped is March 8th, 2021. So you can jump on the train now before they invariably end up selling out. These new cariuma sneakers will end up becoming fast favorites. Pick them up now and enjoy any trip outside with the incredible comfort these deliver.

Get It: Pick up the Catiba Pro High Sneakers ($119) at Cariuma

