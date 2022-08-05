Now’s the Time to Get Your Kid This Back to School Hoodie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

School is almost back guys. Hell, depending on the part of the country you’re in, it might already be back. Which means it’s time to gear up for some back-to-school shopping. High up on that list has to be new clothes for the kid. Not just because they probably sprouted a bit over the summer. But because the weather is going to change. This means the #4kids Essential Zip Front Hoodie is something you should absolutely get for them.

Soon enough, the summer heat will dissipate and the fall will be upon us. That means cooler days and chillier nights. Which means those kids of yours are gonna need something a little more insulated than a t-shirt and a pair of shorts. They’ll need something like this fantastic #4kids Essential Zip Front Hoodie in their closet.

The #4kids Essential Zip Front Hoodie is great for back to school because it’ll help keep them warm but it isn’t too heavyweight. It’s not gonna overwhelm them. The 60/40 cotton/polyester blend is perfect for the fall chill. It’s a good middle ground between summer and winter weather, giving them the comfort they need when the need arises.

It’s also just a pretty damn good-looking hoodie too. Nothing too elaborate, but sometimes simplicity can pack the heaviest punch. There are 5 color options to work with, and each one will look pretty good at school on those chilly autumn days. Your kid won’t be mad at you for getting this for them.

Zappos always has the best gear in town and the #4kids Essential Zip Front Hoodie is no exception to that rule. So if you are looking to get that kid some good new clothing for the autumn season ahead, this is the pick for them. Grab one now while the getting is still good. You and the kid won’t regret it at all.

