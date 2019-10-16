O.N.S Clothing—Real Gear for the Modern Urban Transplant

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Filling a niche in the men’s fashion market with stylish and sleek urban gear, O.N.S Clothing exploded onto the marketplace with a refined, modular collection of menswear. It’s designed for the modern guy who wants to look street-savvy and urban-cool without loud splashes of color or obnoxious logos.

O.N.S Clothing is simple and straightforward. It has a cutting-edge vibe and a strong, yet subdued, color palette. Infused with greys and blacks but sprinkled with dusky shades of rust, green, khaki, and off-white, there are plenty of clever details and subtle design flourishes.

It’s sleek and urban, smart and sophisticated without trying oh-so-hard to be cool. And we love all of it.

More Than Clothing

The brand itself is pretty special. O.N.S is as much of an art collective and lifestyle brand as it is a menswear line. O.N.S fleshes out its market position with an online magazine called The Manual. Filled with fascinating articles and interesting features on everything from clothes to cooking to cars, it augments the brand with articles and photos that complement the urban aesthetic. The layout mimics the clothes—cool, but not hipster. Street, but not hip-hop. And fashionable, without all the celebrity-driven, pop culture BS.

And the retail outlets are as much community centers as stores. They’re thriving cultural spaces, places for creatives to get inspired and exchange ideas. Step inside, and you might walk into a lively thought panel, a music performance, or even a pop-up art installation.

But we really came for the clothes. With a great selection of t-shirts, button-downs, pants, and hoodies, O.N.S Clothing makes staples that any urban transplant would be comfortable and cool wearing. But move beyond those basics, and you’ll discover a phenomenal array of sweaters, accessories, and outerwear that’s versatile and modular—just right for today’s light-speed fashion landscape.

Here are a couple of our favorites from the current O.N.S line. Get inspired.

The Felix Coat

This ain’t your grandfather’s peacoat. The Felix is O.N.S’s reworked version for the modern era, crafted with today’s guy in mind. A modular all-weather coat that will pull together any look, the heathered wool colorway is a seamless match to virtually any outfit.

Modernized with details such as an adjustable neck strap closure, adjustable cuffs, sleekly integrated pockets, and a flannel-lined hood, this cozy number will become your go-to top layer as the colder months approach.

Get It: Pick up the Felix Coat ($580) at O.N.S Clothing

The Envoy Jacket

The Envoy Jacket packs all of the details of a technical outdoor jacket into a slimmer, more fashion-forward fit. With water-resistant construction and a visored hood, it will shed rain, wind, or snow, keeping you warm and dry all fall and well into the winter. It would be perfect on the trail with jeans, or around town over joggers.

Made with a touch of spandex for stretch, this jacket is great for getting out and moving. The two side pockets feature seam-sealed zippers, and there’s a sneaky zippered pocket on the inside to stash your goods. A handy, subtle waist drawstring locks the cold out.

Get It: Pick up the Envoy Jacket ($265) at O.N.S Clothing

