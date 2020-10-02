The Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle Boot Collab is Peak American Craftsmanship

A unique collaboration between legendary brands has produced a limited-edition boot that is the epitome of American craftsmanship.

Wolverine, the 137-year-old boot brand, joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to create a collaboration boot––the limited edition 1000 Mile boot. Among it’s unique features is a heel crafted from white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. The collaboration is meant to pay homage to the American worker, as both Wolverine 1000 Mile boots and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons are made largely the same way they were more than a century ago.

“The collaboration celebrates the legacy and spirit of the American worker, a cause to which both Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle are genuinely devoted,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. “These are two American brands with deep roots coming together to showcase their love for American craftmanship, bourbon and boots.”

The Wolverine 1000 Mile Old Rip Van Winkle boot will release this fall alongside Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. The limited-edition boot is a cap-toe 1000 Mile silhouette with a heel featuring a wooden layer crafted from American white oak bourbon barrels––previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. The boot is handcrafted in the U.S.A. with Horween Cavalier Squash leather and is hand-numbered, with gold hardware and a special edition metal tag.

“We are proud to partner with Wolverine to create a boot for Old Rip Van Winkle collectors and fans that will raise funds to support the future American workforce,” said Preston Van Winkle, fourth generation business owner of Old Rip Van Winkle.

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle limited-edition boot is available now for $400 on Wolverine.com. All proceeds from the boot will go towards the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program.

“The skills gap is real and getting wider every year,” said Mike Rowe, founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. “Our country faces a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople, and my foundation is committed to helping more people get the necessary training they need to fill these in-demand jobs. Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle understand this problem better than most, and their commitment to the American worker is laudable. I’m grateful for their support and leadership, and I’m hopeful more companies will follow this example.”

