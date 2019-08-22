Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to get pants that are comfortable (yet not sloppy) can be a real challenge. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in an uncomfortable pair of pants for a morning commute, or spending all day in the office with a pair that digs into your bellybutton. Olivers has a pair of pants designed to not just be the most comfortable pants you own (aside from sweatpants) but look put-together, too.

These Passage Pants are designed to not only feel great, but they work for a bike ride, a day spent barbecuing, or even at the office.

Olivers got the Passage Pants crafted to be so perfect by starting with a simple idea: Merge the relaxing fit of a pair of sweatpants, the durability of jeans, and the aesthetics of a pair of slacks. And the design team started out by using Cordura threads that can allow for the pant to have 4-way stretch throughout.

Those that have bought the Passage Pant have done nothing but rave about their purchase. They’re the number one bestseller overall for the brand, Nearly every review is a 5-star one. One reviewer said that he is getting rid of all his other pants to make room for more of these. Another says these fit like a glove. The Passage Pant is going to be the go-to active/sport/summer dress casual pant going forward. Just non stop reviews like this singing the praises of the work from Olivers.

The Passage Pant is seriously one of the best pair of pants one can buy. The functionality of them is amazing, allowing the wearer to shift seamlessly from work to play with just a swap of a shirt. They look like slacks but feel like something to sleep in. Pick from the 5 color options available and fill out a closet with pants that can only be described as perfect.

Get It: Pick up the Passage Pant ($158) at Olivers Apparel.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.