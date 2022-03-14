There are dive watches, then there’s the new Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep collection. While most divers have water resistance ratings of 300 meters or so, the new lineup of Ultra Deep timepieces are certified to withstand water pressure down to 6,000 meters (around 20,000 feet)—and they’re based on a pair of prototype tickers that went even deeper than that.

Today’s Ultra Deep lineup traces its existence to one daring expedition to visit the deepest point in all the world’s oceans. In 2019, explorer Victor Vescovo successfully piloted a specially built submarine to a depth of 10,935 meters (35,876 ft) in the Mariana Trench, the deepest ocean trench on the planet. Vescovo set a new record for the deepest voyage in a submarine, but it was also a landmark moment for watches. Two Omega Ultra Deep timepieces were attached to the outside of the submersible, and when Vescovo returned to the surface after 12 hours below the waves, both watches worked perfectly.

Those two incredible timepieces spawned the current Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep collection. The lineup includes seven watches; each one has been tested in real ocean conditions and is certified for 6,000 meters of water resistance. In addition, all the watches meet the ISO 6425 standard, making them ISO-certified dive watches.

All of the watches feature large 45.5mm cases powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912, but there’s quite a bit of aesthetic variety across the lineup. The flagship timepiece in the collection is the titanium Ultra Deep, which features a case made from sand-blasted Grade 5 titanium, a brushed ceramic bezel, and a black ceramized titanium dial with cyan numerals and brushed hands and indices. Compared with the other watches in the collection, it wears a distinctly darker finish (thanks to its top-tier metal), and is paired with a striped black and cyan NATO strap—a helpful addition for wearing it over a wetsuit. It also commands a steeper price: $12,300.

But the other watches are just as impressive. They’re made with Omega’s O-Megasteel stainless steel alloy, which offers superb strength and corrosion resistance (key qualities for an ocean-going watch). The alloy also has a slightly lighter color than normal stainless steel; that gives the Ultra Deep watches a bright appearance and excellent shine.

There are several colors on offer, including white or gradient lacquered dials (in either grey-black or blue-black) paired with blue, red, or black unidirectional bezels with ceramic inserts. The dials are topped with domed sapphire crystal for good clarity and durability, and the case backs hint at the watches’ adventurous pedigree. All of the case backs are made with Grade 5 titanium, and they’re engraved with a sonar design and Omega’s seahorse logo—a testament to a brand that really went deep for this collection.

[Starting at $11,200; omegawatches.com]

