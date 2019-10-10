Original Levi’s 501 Jeans Are 40% Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Jeans come and go. Popular colors and styles are always changing, cuts go in and out of style. But there’s one jean that’s always cool and always hip—and always will be: Levi’s 501s. And right now, Levi’s 501s are on sale.

501s have been America’s jeans of choice for over a century. Roomy and comfortable, they became more than just work pants in the 50s, and have remained a staple of American fashion ever since. They’ve repelled all comers, from designer jeans in the 70s to the skinny jeans of the 00s. And they keep going strong as the number one jeans in America—and perhaps around the world.

Why? Mainly because of their versatility and durability. They last forever and go great with most anything you wear with them. T-shirts, button-downs—they all apply. And when it comes to shoes, you can wear everything from boots and sneakers to loafers, wingtips, even creepers with a pair of 501s. They’ll hold up.

They also stand up to trends. Despite denim styles changing constantly through the decades, Levi’s 501s remain cool—never trendy, never high-falutin’. Just plain, solid, dependable work jeans.

In fact, the only thing that can stop a pair of Levi’s 501s is pretty much Father Time. They fade, which (most agree) makes them look even cooler and feel more comfortable. But eventually, they will develop holes in stress ares, like the knees, butt, and crotch. And while there’s (still!) nothing wrong with hole-y jeans, sometimes you just need to upgrade to a fresh, dark pair. Without holes.

But with their popularity, the price of Levi’s 501s has gone up steadily over the decades. What was once a $20 purchase can now run up to $75 at some places. That’s why Levi’s make such a great gift. Who couldn’t use a new pair of jeans that look great and will last for years?

Right now at levis.com, Original 501s are marked down 40 percent. That brings the price down from $60 to a mere $36. So if you’ve been thinking about getting your butt into some new Levi’s, now is the time to get over to Levi’s website and pick up a pair.

History Of An Icon

According to historyofjeans.com, Levi Strauss immigrated to New York in 1851 to join his older brother, who had a dry goods business. The Strauss brothers manufactured and sold, among other dry goods, textiles including cotton and denim. In 1853 Levi moved to San Francisco to establish a Western branch of the family company, to sell to the Gold Rushers in California. One of his customers was a man named Jacob W. Davis, a tailor from Reno, Nevada. Davis made functional items such as tents, horse blankets, and wagon covers.

One day, a customer of Davis’ ordered a pair of sturdy pants that could withstand hard work. Davis made them from denim that he’d bought from Levi Strauss, making them stronger by placing copper rivets where pants rip the most: at the pockets and fly. They were such a hit, demand soared. Davis and Strauss decided to patent them, and Levi Strauss & Co. was born.

This sale is valid online only—your local Levi’s store won’t have this offer. So buy them here, and buy them today, before stock runs dry.

Get It: Save 40% on Original 501 Jeans ($36; was $60) at Levi’s

