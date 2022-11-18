OROS Has the Gear you Need to Stay Warm This Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The year is moving at quite a clip. It feels like we were just dealing with the start of the summer and we are already looking at a New Year. Before we know it, the holidays will come to an end and 2023 will be our reality. Which means we are no longer in the warm weather months. Fall is in full swing and the winter is right behind it with its brutally cold days.

We got a lot of cold days ahead of us. It’s not gonna get any better anytime soon. So you need to be ready for those cold weather months that lay in front of us. Which doesn’t just mean cranking up the heat in the house. Sometimes you’re gonna have to go outside when things are a bit brisk. But that won’t be too much of an issue when you pick up some gear from OROS.

There are a lot of brands out there that deliver some great winterwear that’ll make life outside in the cold weather a lot more bearable. But few can measure up to the level of craft and science-first approach that go into the items that OROS makes. Because unlike other brands out there, OROS is a team of visionaries that are just as comfortable on the side of a mountain as they are in a lab.

OROS is based in Portland, Oregon so this is a company that comes from an area that knows how brutal the weather can be. So you know that they aren’t gonna make winterwear that can’t stand up to the winters of where they were made. And a lot of that is due to the fact that the team is using NASA-inspired technology to make their items handle any winter weather front that gets in its way.

That’s right folks. OROS’ proprietary SOLARCORE® insulation uses technology first developed by NASA to insulate spacecraft. It’s this tech that helps to make these clothes keep the body insulated and warm on those cold winter nights. SOLARCORE® also helps to make them high-performance yet low-impact so the clothes are incredibly durable without doing harm to the environment. That’s a combo that can’t be argued with in our minds.

To show how great the selection is over at OROS, we have picked out a few of our favorite items in stock to show off to you guys. That way you can see firsthand what great winter wear looks like. So if you want to get some new gear to line your closet to make the winter more tolerable, you will want to scroll on down and pick out the item(s) that work best for you. Do so now because you can save 30% on select styles from now until 11/24/2022.