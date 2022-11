Immix Jacket GET IT!

This coat is gonna be a fast favorite when you get it in your closet. Because it is made to be completely waterproof thanks to its fully seam-sealed design as well as strategically placed SOLARCORE® insulation that’ll keep you warm during any winter day. And you won’t get overheated with the ventilation built into it.

Get It: Pick up the Immix Jacket ($480) at OROS

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!