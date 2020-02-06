Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While everyone’s excited about this fall’s upcoming Todd Snyder/LL Bean collaboration, this is no time to sleep on the Sale page at toddsnyder.com. From watches to apparel, there’s always something fetching on sale. Right now, you can pick up our absolute favorite Todd Snyder pants for a fantastic deal. Todd’s Slim Fit 5-pocket Italian Stretch Cords, in nine colors and a plethora of sizes, are an astonishing 41 percent off!

That’s amazing. Normally priced at $168, right now you can save $69 on these soft, slim, comfortable cords. Get over to Todd Snyder today and pick up a pair (or two!) for just $99.

These cords are perfect all year round. Warm and cushy for three-season wear, they’re surprisingly breathable and wearable all summer, too. Especially if you get them in the cream or gold colors. For spring, we love green and blue shades. And navy and grey are always in style, no matter the season.

So if you want them, you’d better get over to Todd Snyder today. Popular colors and average sizes are going fast. And at just 99 bucks, there’s a solid chance most of these cords will sell out.

We’re not exaggerating: These cords really are our favorite Todd Snyder pants. And that’s saying something. Todd Snyder makes fantastic fashionable, functional clothing. So for us to proclaim these particular cords as our favorite Todd Snyder pants, you know they’ve gotta be good.

Our Favorite Todd Snyder Pants

Here are the colors you can choose from:

Navy

Ash (grey)

Fir Green

Sea Blue

Copper

Stone (cream)

Black

Yellow

Camel

See what we mean? There’s just too many to pick just one! So grab a couple of pairs, and you’ll be good on cords year-round. No matter which color you settle on, sizes range from 28/32 to 38/32. Lengths in certain sizes can be had at 30 or even 34 inches. And all are on sale for just $99.

This is a Final Sale—no returns or exchanges are available. So clearly, Todd Snyder wants to blow out this inventory of cords to make room for spring styles. And you should definitely take advantage. We think they’re crazy since we love these cords so much. In fact, we’re going over to toddsnyder.com right now to grab another pair or two for ourselves.

Classic five-pocket denim styling meets vintage corduroy vibes in this modern hybrid. Crafted from narrow, 18-wale stretch Italian corduroy, they have a supple texture which makes them ideal for everyday wear. Tailored with a snug-not-tight slim fit—similar to Todd’s signature selvedge jeans—they have a 14-inch leg opening.

This is a cut and a fit that will never go out of style. That’s just another reason these are our favorite Todd Snyder pants. And with this selection, and at this price? They will not last. So get over to Todd Snyder today and pick up your favorite color before they’re all gone.

Get It: Save 41% on these Slim Fit 5-pocket Italian Stretch Cords ($99; was $168) at Todd Snyder

