Our New Favorite Gym Short Is The Solar Short by Outdoor Voices

We love Outdoor Voices. Not just the gear—the whole attitude. The sports apparel and athleisure brand speaks to us. It’s built on sport, activity, and teamwork. OV makes gear that’s made to wear while moving, while doing—while living. Movement and action is behind every garment Outdoor Voices makes and because of that, we love this stuff.

If you’ve never tried Outdoor Voices, start here. The Solar Short ($55) is one of our favorite gym and workout shorts. Based on a classic soccer short, it’s designed to keep you cool and fresh, while feeling good and looking great. Available in black, white, and royal blue, this sporty short is perfect whether you’re playing pick-up ball, crushing your HIIT, or just lazing around the house.

They’re unlined, so you won’t worrying about overheating when you’re wearing compression shorts or a jock for contact sports. Made of 100 percent nylon, they’re the ultimate in soft, cool comfort. And for every Solar Short sold, Outdoor Voices donates a month’s worth of your CO2 emissions to a carbon-neutral cause.

How cool is that?

Outdoor Voices will be relaunching its Men’s capsule in 2020, so they’re getting a jump on that program with the Solar Short. If you’ve been on the hunt for those perfect gym or workout shorts, your search is over at Outdoor Voices.

If you’re in college, consider Outdoor voices for your next intramural team uniform. Outdoor Voices is huge on campuses across the country. Pair the Solar Short with the Soccer Long-sleeve T-shirt ($45). Made of 100 percent garment-dyed cotton, you can match your colors for the perfect team uni.

So check out Outdoor Voices. You’re bound to find something to help get you moving.

