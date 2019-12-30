Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Just because the weather outside is frightful doesn’t mean you have to put your sneakers away till spring. For guys who prefer to wear sneakers year-round, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best winter sneakers you can buy.

All our favorite brands are here, like Arc’teryx, adidas, Nike, Allbirds, and Wolverine. Other great brands include Pendleton, Converse, and Under Armour. Even The North Face makes an appearance, thanks to its marvelous collab with Vans.

And you can get these sneakers at your favorite retailers, like Backcountry, Zappos, and Nordstrom. Amazon has a decent selection of winter sneakers, too.

While some of these kicks straddle the line between street hikers and sneakers, all of them qualify as sneakers because of their light weight and versatility. The colorways are right for hiding mud and grime from winter sidewalk marches, too.

We tried to stick with water-repellent and/or weatherproof sneakers for this list. Although some of them qualified because they look great, wear well, and provide fantastic cold-weather protection for when the temperatures really take a dive.

If you’re one of those guys who still wants to wear sneakers no matter the weather, here are our picks for 15 of the best winter sneakers for 2020.

Happy hiking.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!