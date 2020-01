Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker GTX

A Gore-Tex membrane keeps out water, while Continental rubber on the outsole ensures steady traction even in wet conditions. The Primeknit upper ensures a snug fit, while abrasion-resistant overlays and a TPU toe cap provide durability and protection. In green or black.

Get It: Pick up Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker GTX ($250) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!