Affinity Winter Chukka Sneakers with Fur Lining GET IT!

Made of premium-quality waterproof leather that keeps your feet warm and guarantees all-day comfort. A shearling lining surrounds your foot from all sides and keeps it warm and dry down to a rated to 5°F (-15°C).

Get It: Pick up Affinity Winter Chukka Sneakers ($95) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!