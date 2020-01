Allbirds Runner-up Mizzles GET IT!

With natural rubber treads and a weather-repellent Puddle Guard lining, this souped-up high top made from cozy merino wool has everything you need to find the bright side of wet weather. Available in three colorways, they’re soft and itch-free on the inside, durable and water-repellent on the outside.

Get It: Pick up Runner-up Mizzles ($135) at Allbirds

