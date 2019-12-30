Arc’teryx Aerios FL Mid GTX GET IT!

Stay agile and sure-footed with lightweight, durable, and supportive comfort. A Cordura mesh upper with TPU high-abrasion protection films for added durability, while a Gore-Tex membrane features provides waterproof protection and breathability. A Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsole features 3.5mm lugs for optimal traction and performance.

Get it: Pick up the Arc’teryx Aerios FL Mid GTX ($185) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!