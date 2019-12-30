Style

15 of the Best Winter Sneakers for 2020

best winter sneakers
15
Zappos 4 / 15

New Balance Classics MH574v1

GET IT!

With plenty of height on the rubber outsole to handle puddles, and a soft cushioned lining for comfort and warmth, these are fantastic cold-weather shoes. The Classics aren’t waterproof, but they will definitely keep your feet toasty.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance Classics MH574v1 ($90) at Zappos

 

 

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style