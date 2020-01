Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex GET IT!

Military-inspired and weather-tested, this mid-top take on an iconic Nike sneaker has Gore-Tex waterproofing and a grippy lug sole. The waterproof Air Force 1 Gore-Tex is also available in a dark green/olive colorway with beige sole.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex ($200) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!