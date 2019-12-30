Pendleton Nuevo Point GET IT!

Available in grey, black, or this trendy caramel with white sole, these high-tops have a waterproof leather upper and a Pendleton jacquard wool lining for warmth and cold-weather comfort. A cork+EVA-blended sockliner with Pendleton wool topsheet provides underfoot support, and a Vibram sole provides excellent stability, traction, and durability.

Get It: Pick up Pendleton Nuevo Points ($140) at Zappos

