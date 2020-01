Puma Trailfox GET IT!

Not waterproof, but the tough wraparound sole makes these trail runners ideal for urban jungles, too. A leather and textile upper is durable and breathable, and the rugged rubber outsole makes them ready to tackle any obstacle.

Get It: Pick up Puma Trailfox Trail Runners (from $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!