The North Face x Vans UA SK8-HI 46 MTE DX GET IT!

Designed in collaboration with Vans, these weatherized high-tops are designed to retain heat and keep your feet warm and dry. With a fleece lining and lug sole, they combine skater style with tech materials for durability that’s perfect for all-weater street adventures.

Get It: Pick up The North Face x Vans UA SK8-HI 46 MTE DX ($100) at The North Face

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!