Wolverine Heritage 1000 Mile Original Sneaker GET IT!

The supple, full grain Roadmaster Horween leather upper is waterproof and handfinished with raw-edge detailing. They have a lace-up closure with waxed cotton laces and a leather-topped PU sock insert for excellent underfoot suppor. Plus, a Vibram outsole. In five colors.

Get It: Pick up Wolverine Heritage 1000 Mile Original Sneakers ($285) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!