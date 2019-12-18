Our Picks for Last-minute Under Armour Gift Ideas

UA Rival Fleece Joggers GET IT!

UA’s Rival Fleece set the bar for fleece joggers, making sweats far more than just workout attire. Now they’re great for the gym, and for lazing around the house or even stepping out for casual interactions. Available in dark green, navy (shown), black, and two shades of grey, they’re available in sizes up to 5XL.

Give It: Save 10% on UA Rival Fleece Joggers ($45; was $50) at Under Armour

