UA Storm Fleece Beanie GET IT!

Perfect for cold-weather runs and outdoor workouts when teh temperatures fall, this fleece beanie comesin three colors: teal, black, or grey (shown). It’s an Under Armour signature piece, to be sure, and anyone would be stoked to find it under the gholiday tree.

Give It: Pick up the UA Storm Fleece Beanie ($30) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!