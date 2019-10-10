Outdoor Voices Just Restocked This Super Popular Item

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Life can be so hard that it doesn’t always seem like the best idea to go outside for any reason other than going to or from work. Once it’s home time, it can be really difficult to muster up the energy to get outside and enjoy the world.

Now that the fall is here and the temperatures are dropping, it can be even harder than it was in the spring and summer to go out. It’s chillier and a little less friendly on the body. The season change means that it is time to get new clothes to make those times people do get out a little easier.

But even with those new clothes, it doesn’t really feel like the best idea to go out. Just sit inside with the heat on and some Netflix. It sounds like a good idea but it is actually a waste. There’s a lot of fun to be had outside.

Outdoor Voices is an outlet that is dedicated to trying to get people outside and enjoy the world. Not only enjoy the world but save the world. To live a better footprint on the environment than many other clothing brands. And it is gearing up to make it easier to go outside with the MegaFleece Snap Up.

The MegaFleece Snap Up is a super popular item over at Outdoor Voices. So much so that it has been out of stock for some time now and is coming back now. Coming back with some pretty big fanfare. Because this is an amazing sweater.

One look at the MegaFleece Snap Up is all one needs to do to see how great this thing is. It comes in two different colors. Either Oatmeal/Amber or Navy. Each look is great. And it’s great because of how well Outdoor Voices makes all its items.

All the items that come from Outdoor Voices are not just made well, but they are made with the environment in mind. Wool is one of the best materials to make anything out of and Outdoor Voices knows that. But it’s also known that there are plenty of outlets that make things out of wool in an economically harmful way. With the MegaFleece Snap Up, recycled wool is used.

Recycled wool is great because it has all the benefits of wool but it also helps out the environment. Wool will keep the body warm. And the MegaFleece Snap Up is also made with Poly-Nylon Blend, so it is also strong and durable. It will last this long Fall and sure to be long Winter.

It will become so much easier to go out with the MegaFleece Snap Up wrapped around you. This thing is super comfortable and really good looking to boot. And it will make everyone who buys one feel good by helping to do their part with saving the environment. Why get a wool sweater from a place that is going to make sure there is no future? Pick up one of these highly popular sweaters now while the getting is good.

